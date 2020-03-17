CHICAGO (WAND) - "Several" technicians at the Midway International Airport tower in Chicago tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials said, leading to the tower closing Tuesday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the airport has backup facilities running, allowing it to stay open. The air traffic control tower is temporarily closed Tuesday night "while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians," an FAA statement added.
The airport is operating at a reduced rate, according to CNBC.
The network reports the National Air Traffic Controllers Association is demanding all aviation safety workers at the airport be immediately tested for COVID-19. NATCA represents about 20,000 air traffic controllers, engineers and other aviation-safety workers.
The airline industry has taken a hit in recent weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak dramatically slowed down bookings and lowered demand for flights.