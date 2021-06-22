DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Midwest Fiber Recycling has announced it will end bin and dumpster collection services in the Decatur market area in early July.
A company statement said the following:
"In today's changing market environment, Midwest Fiber has continued to be a leader in providing recycling solutions for our clients. As we continue to grow, we continue to evaluate and adapt to the market needs and re-focus on making our core business as strong as possible."
Collection services in the Decatur market area will end on July 2.
In a phone call with WAND News, Midwest Fiber Recycling Route Services Manager Mike Kirlin said the company is going back to its core value of being a processor and marketer. He said the company only had one truck for collections in the Decatur market area and noted there are other providers who can help with collection services.
Midwest Fiber's facility at 1781 Hubbard Ave. in Decatur will remain open. As an alternative to the collection service, there will be a public recycling drop off that can be accessed for free from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The village of Bethany posted on Facebook this decision will lead to the end of services in its area.
"This was not a village of Bethany decision to remove these dumpsters as we know they were very well received by the community," village leaders said in a statement. "We were not given an option."
Bethany officials said they so far have been unable to find a recycling company that will collect in the village area. As of Tuesday, there are no plans to restart the service.
Leaders said they will inform the Bethany community when there are future developments.
Midwest Fiber said the company will work on picking up containers from customer locations "in a timely fashion" after July 2. While the service is discontinuing, leaders said Midwest Fiber "is still committed to providing recycling solutions for central Illinois."
The company said it coordinated with Waste Management in Decatur, which will continue offering collection services to businesses.
"This was not an easy decision for us and we do appreciate your business all of these years," said Kirlin.
