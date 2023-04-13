DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University will host the fifth annual Midwest Music Expo (MmX) on Saturday, April 15, at the University Commons.
The Expo will feature 20 speakers, 10 artists and 30 vendors from all over the Midwest and is produced by Millikin University Music Business students.
MmX is a celebration of music and everything related to it, from the artistry and creativity of musicians to the technical aspects of producing and distributing music. The Expo is designed to provide a platform for music industry professionals, artists and fans to network, learn and connect through panel discussions, workshops, live music performances and more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts on topics such as music marketing, production, mental health and wellness, the intersection of tech and music and more. Grammy Award-winning punk rocker Martin Atkins, School of Music Instructor and Coordinator of the Music Business program at Millikin, will deliver the keynote, “Welcome to the Music Business, You’re Fuc&#d,” which will feature practical advice and D.I.Y. tools to help artists.
The 2023 Expo also brings a song-listening contest where artists will present songs to a panel of industry professionals for critique. The prize package includes a coupon towards a 100-unit pressing of 12” vinyl from Smashed Plastic, a MIDI keyboard and more.
To enter the contest, complete this form.
In addition to the exciting lineup of speakers and artists, MmX will also feature a marketplace with 30 vendors selling a variety of music-related merchandise, including instruments, equipment and apparel. A free lunch is included while supplies last. Live music performances and $5 in MmX Buxx, which can be used to purchase merchandise from vendors, are included with every ticket.
Tickets for the Midwest Music Expo are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the door. Early bird tickets are available at a discounted rate. All tickets include access to all activities, a free lunch, live music performances, $5 in MmX bucks and more.
For more information about the Midwest Music Expo and to purchase tickets, visit the MmX website at midwestmusicexpo.com.
Artists, merchants, professionals and all creatives from the region are invited to contact MmX to participate as part of the programming. Contact Rebecca Mendenhall at (618) 554-1809 or midwestmusicexpo@gmail.com.
