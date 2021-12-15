ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a midwife licensing bill into law. This now paves the way for those who are not certified nurses, to access the growing midwife profession.
Beginning in October of 2022, Illinois will have clear education and qualification guidelines for those wanting to be midwives.
State Sen. Cristina Castro sponsored the bill as demand for midwives increased throughout the pandemic.
"A lot of people don't necessarily have access to hospitals. Affordability can sometimes become an issue as well," Castro said. "Most folks want to have an option, and some people want to have a home birth. This gives folks an opportunity to hire a licensed midwife."
The bill had strong bipartisan support, passing the state Senate unanimously.
While midwives can help women deliver at home, WAND spoke with a midwife in Decatur who said their role is really to support women through the prenatal and postnatal process.
"We provide more holistic care. We're training in physiologic labor, so we minimize interventions as necessary or as we can. We like to sit with women during labor we support them through the whole entire process," Kristen Hufford, a certified nurse midwife with HSHS Medical Group, told WAND News.
Hufford said midwives can also provide contraception and education for any period of a woman's life.
The new program allows non-certified nurses to become certified midwives beginning Oct. 1, 2022.
