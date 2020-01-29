MARYSVILLE, Calif. (WAND) - The "Mighty Ducks" actor Shaun Weiss is in trouble with the law again. Police arrested him for driving under the influence of meth and breaking into a home.
Marysville Police Department said they were called out to a home for a burglary in progress on Sunday. They found 40-year-old Weiss inside a car in the home's garage. Police say Weiss broke a window of the car to get inside.
Officers say Weiss appeared to be under the influence of meth when they got him out of the car. Weiss said he was inside the home and the vehicle he was in was not his.
Weiss was arrested in 2018 for pubic intoxication.
He played Goldberg in the popular 90s film, "Mighty Ducks."
A bound for Weiss was set at $25,000.