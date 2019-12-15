(WAND) - Military officials said they are looking into what possibly could have been white supremacist hand signs made by students before the Army_Navy football game on Saturday.
Pregame festivities aired by ESPN showed cadets on both sides of the rivalry - two West Point cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman making gestures as a camera focused on a sideline report from journalist Rece Davis.
At least one of the gestures resembled a white supremacist symbol described by the southern Poverty law Center as "the thumb and forefinger joined together in a circle, the remaining three fingers splayed behind." It is similar to what is known as the "OK" gesture.
A similar scenario happened earlier this year at a Cubs home game. A Cubs fan flashed the hand sign behind NBC Sports Net Chicago's Doug Glanville, who was reporting from the dugout. The fan was banned from Wrigley Field indefinitely.
Many have argued that the gesture is a part of "The Circle Game". The game was a large focus of the Malcolm in the Middle episode "Dinner Out". In the episode it's a game where you try to get someone to look at your hand while it's below your waist, making a gesture that looks like the "OK" sign. If they look then you get to punch them in the arm.