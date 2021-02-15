DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is continuing a suspension of normal campus operations through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The university announced only university employees designated as essential to campus operations, including student services and dining services, will report Tuesday.
The following applies to Millikin for Feb. 16:
- Administrative offices will be closed for the day.
- All scheduled in-person classes are canceled.
- Virtual/online classes and meetings will take place.
- Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities may resume beginning at noon.
- University Health Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SHIELD Testing will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
- University Commons will close at 7 p.m.
The university said it will keep monitoring the situation and plans to have normal campus operations return for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
