Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.