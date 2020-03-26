DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has donated supplies to Decatur-area hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donations include gloves and safety glasses. Donations came from the supply of the biology and chemistry departments at the university.
WAND-TV reached out to Millikin early Thursday morning for details about how many materials were donated. This story will be updated when a response is received.
On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker made a statement about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic. He asked for surgery centers, veterinarians and others with unused PPE to donate during this time of need.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance meant to limit non-essential adult elective surgery, along with medical, surgical and dental procedures, to help ensure more PPE is available.