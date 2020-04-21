DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is extending the deadline for admitted students to make advance tuition deposits from May 1 to June 1.
This is being done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that may have negatively impacted families' finances.
Also, due to delays in ACT and SAT standardized testing dates, Millikin University has adjusted its application requirements and review process.
Fall 2020 applicants can now submit unofficial test scores to Millikin for admission consideration.
For students who have not yet taken ACT or SAT tests, applications without test information are also being considered for admission.
"Millikin University understands that information or resources may not be readily accessible during this unprecedented time," said Sarah Shupenus, vice president for enrollment and marketing. "We are willing to be as accommodating as possible while students and families navigate their next steps in the college decision process. For some, that may mean we evaluate an application based on unofficial or absent test information. For others, it may mean we delay a tuition deposit deadline or waive the deposit altogether. Whatever is needed, we will be flexible."
Students can apply for admission at millikin.edu/apply or via the Common Application.
Students who graduate from high schools in Macon County or attend Richland Community College will be awarded a minimum $22,000 merit-level Macon Matters Scholarship upon admission.
More information about the Macon Matters Scholarship can be found at millikin.edu/maconmatters.
Prospective students and families who are interested in learning more about Millikin University should visit millikin.edu/visit to schedule a virtual appointment with a Millikin admission counselor. You can contact the Millikin Office of Admission at 424-6211 or email admis@millikin.edu.