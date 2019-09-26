DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Prepare to laugh! One of NBC's new comedies "Sunnyside" premieres Thursday night.
The show offers some comedic relief about the topic of immigration.
Within the show’s cast is a familiar face! Joel Kim Booster plays “Jun Ho” on the show.
Booster is a 2010 graduate of Millikin University.
To those still at the school, it's exciting to watch Booster blossom.
"It's really fun to be able to see our students on camera. We've had quite a few students who have shown up on television shows, episodic TV shows and films,” said artist in residence Sean Morrissey. “It's always great to see their success on the small and large screen."
"He's been back to campus a few times since then, and he's been well-connected to us ever since he graduated and it's really great to see his success," shared Millikin College of Fine Arts Dean Laura Ledford.
Since graduation, Booster has been putting his bachelor's in theater to good use.
Beside his newest role on “Sunnyside”, he's also honed his skills as a writer and standup comedian. Sunnyside co-star Kal Penn said Booster's comedic chops make him a standout.
"If you've ever had a chance to watch his standup, he really, no matter what walk of life you're from, he makes you feel like you're in the story with him no matter how bizarre as it gets,” Penn shared. “That's also what he's brought to our show, where he's brought his character to life in a way, many ways we didn't even script the type of stuff he does on our show."
While Booster doesn't call central Illinois “home” anymore, Penn said "Hollywood" is happy to have him.
"I'm so fortunate that I get to go to work every day and work with guys like Joel. It's just, it's hilarious,” Penn explained. “So thank you for now letting him live with us!"
Sunnyside airs on Thursday nights on NBC after The Good Place.