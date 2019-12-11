DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The long-standing Cookie Party at Millikin University will take place on Wednesday.
This year is the 86th annual party and will be held in the University Commons on Millikin’s campus. The party is held for members of the university community.
The even is held every year and is a celebration of the holiday season at Millikin, giving the students a boost just before final exams.
The party will showcase talented bakers in the university’s community. Over 5,000 cookies will be there for samples.
Millikin students can participate from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the University Commons.