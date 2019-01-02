DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For a few brief moments Wednesday, the music stopped at Millikin University.
Professor Stephen Widenhofer died at age 67 on Jan. 1.
Widenhofer served in the university's school of music for 35 years, working his way up to director of the school.
"Steve was a distinguished and cherished professor, and his impact as a performer, teacher and band leader will always be remembered," said Millikin University President Patrick E. White. "Over the last 35 years, Steve inspired thousands of music students, educators and fellow musicians through his performances and teachings."
He is survived by his wife and three children, as well as numerous grandchildren.
Widenhofer's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Stephen B. Widenhofer Memorial Fund. The fund will benefit music students at Millikin and the Lutheran School Association of Decatur. To donate to the fund, go to First State Bank in Monticello.