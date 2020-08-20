DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has been named one of the 158 best colleges in the Midwest according to The Princeton Review.
Millikin was listed in the Best in the Midwest section of its "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" website feature.
The Princeton Review breaks the total list of 655 colleges into five regions: the Northeast, the Southeast, Midwest, West, and International.
Schools that made the list for each region are listed alphabetically and not ranked within the region.
The Princeton Review editors made their selections based on data the company collected from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region as well as staff visits to schools over the years and the perspectives of college counselors and advisors whose opinions the company solicits.
Millikin was chosen primarily for its academics, The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek said.
The Princeton Review survey also asks students to rate their colleges on a variety of topics.
