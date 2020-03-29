Millikin Univeristy is helping MacMurray College students finish what they started, by opening its doors to them.
The University will offer MacMurray students with "articulated academic programs and financial aid" during the transition phase.
It's all part of the MacMurray Match. Under the program, students that transfer to Millikin will pay the same tuition they were paying at MacMurray.
In order to be a part of MacMurray match students must be accepted for transfer admission and show proof of their most recent MacMurray College billing statement. Students will be required to file the FAFSA and complete other necessary verification processes.
Senior-year students that transfer can get 50 percent off rent at Millikin's campus apratment complex, the Woods at Millikin.
"We want to invite students who have been affected by the closure of MacMurray College to consider finishing their degrees at Millikin University," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. "We have been in cooperation with MacMurray to facilitate as seamless a transition as possible during this critical time."
For more information about the program, visit millikin.edu/macmurraymatch.