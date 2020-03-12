(WAND) - Millikin University and several other colleges have joined a list of others moving courses online in response to COVID-19 concers.
Millikin officials said spring break will be extend through March 23. At that time, courses will be delivered online or through other distance learning models for the rest of the semester.
Students will be encouraged to stay at home.
"Our goal is to use the full range of technological tools available to continue to offer all scheduled classes for the spring semester," Millikin said in a press release. "In spite of the severe disruption to our academic calendar, we are going to work together to help assure that students can continue to progress toward fulfillment of their educational goals, including timely completion of their degrees."
Lake Land College, Richland Community College and Lincoln Land Community College made similar decisions. Lake Land and LLCC have expanded spring break for students through March 22.
Both schools are having classes move from face-to-face teaching to online instruction beginning March 23. LLC officials said the transition will occur "to the greatest extent possible".
RCC plans to continue with online teaching until April 3, when it will reassess the situation. The school is canceling and/or postponing on-campus functions, but will remain a polling place in the March 17 primary election.
Lake Land College has suspended all events scheduled to happen at any LLC location, whether college-sponsored or with outside organizations, from Thursday until further notice.
LLCC has announced staff will report to work on the week of March 16. They will spend that week developing alternate delivery methods for remote delivery of class.
“Although no classes will be held next week, the college will be open as we prepare for adaptive modes of teaching through the duration of this health crisis,” said LLCC President Charlotte Warren, Ph.D. “Our facilities staff is taking extra measures to ensure a clean and sanitary environment.”
