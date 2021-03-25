DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is having a fifth annual Civic Discourse Week in April.
The event, which has a theme of "Identity with Intention" in 2021, has interactive discussions and activities that are focused on topics including the LGBTQ+ community, underrepresented and marginalized identities, diversity, inclusion and equality matters, and raising awareness on combating all sexual violence, according to Millikin press release.
"In the midst of an increasingly diverse array of perspectives, civic discourse helps demonstrate our shared responsibility to one another, our commitment to our systems and our willingness to choose to elevate the conversation," the release said.
Events include:
- Safe Zone Training
- Intersectionality Project featuring Leslie Deeb
- Sinclair Ceasar III
- Conversation on Race with Abu Ansari
- Take Back the Night
