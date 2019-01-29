DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has decided to close due to extremely cold temperatures.
The university had previously stated it was staying open.
On Facebook, the university posted the following message:
To our campus community:
Tuesday night through Thursday is forecast to bring us extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values. Barring hazardous road conditions or a facilities issue, it is Millikin University’s intent to continue normal operations this week.
All community members are reminded to prepare for the predicted forecast temperatures. Proper layered attire with a wind barrier, gloves, hats, and scarves are strongly recommended! If traveling, make sure to have a winter “kit” including a blanket in your vehicle in case you have a mechanical issue. Use care moving about and make sure to build in extra time in your travel plans.
Anyone with significant concerns regarding their personal ability to safely handle the upcoming weather should work with their faculty, supervisor, or other campus resources for assistance. Supervisors are reminded that they can authorize alternate work arrangements. Faculty are reminded to notify their Dean and/or the Provost’s office if they make alternate class arrangements.
Thanks,
Chris Ballard Director of Public Safety
However, the university changed those plans close to noon Tuesday.