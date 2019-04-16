DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An associate professor at Millikin University is headed to Yale to participate with a select group in a special American history seminar.
Dr. Ngozi Onuora, associate professor of education at Millikin University, was chosen by the Council of Independent Colleges and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History to participate in a seminar on "The Civil War in American Memory."
Dr. Onuora was one of 25 faculty members chosen from a pool of 51 nominations.
The seminar will be held June 23–27 at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.