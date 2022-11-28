DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus.
According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of campus around 7:45 p.m.
Decatur Police responded to the area but were unable to find any indication of gunfire. Conflicting accounts were given to DPD and some witnesses reported hearing the noise as fireworks.
Millikin University Public Safety does not believe that there is any threat to campus at this time.
Community members can report suspicious or dangerous activity by calling 911 and/or Millikin Public Safety at 217-464-8888.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.