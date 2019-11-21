DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is raising funds to begin work on a multimillion-dollar athletic expansion. The plan is called "M-Powered."
The university said the fund will go towards the first phase to help recruit and retain student-athletes and coaches, provide outstanding strength and conditioning facilities and provide space for coaching, teaching and learning.
The first phase is will include a new $15 million athletic facility and feature the following features:
- A 10,000-square-foot fitness center and weight room open to all students, faculty and staff.
- Six locker rooms to accommodate junior varsity and varsity football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's track and field, and men's and women's cross country.
- Breakout classrooms and team meeting spaces.
"We are excited about the future of Millikin Athletics. This initiative continues Millikin's forward-thinking momentum and will add to the outstanding physical transformations on campus, such as the Workman Family Baseball Field and the new Center for Theatre & Dance," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. "Millikin Athletics programs are a great source of pride for the University, the surrounding communities and beyond. We invite our alumni and friends of the University to help shape the future of Millikin Athletics by supporting this important capital initiative, which will increase enrollment and thus positively affect the entire community."
The facility will be located at the current site of the Old Gym.
For more information about the Athletic Facility Expansion and Renovation initiative, visit millikin.edu/mpowered. To make a contribution to this project, visit millikin.edu/give or call 217-424-6383.