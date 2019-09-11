DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is again ranked among the Top 10 Midwest colleges by U.S. News & World Report.
The 2020 "Best Colleges" guidebook was released on Sept. 9.
Millikin is ranked No. 10 in the "Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest" category, making Millikin the highest ranked institution in Illinois on this list.
Millikin was also recognized in other categories including: "Best Value Schools" in the Midwest at No. 28; "Most Innovative Schools - Regional Colleges Midwest" at No. 5; and "Top Performers on Social Mobility – Regional Colleges Midwest" at No. 25.
The "Best Regional Colleges" category is made up of 373 schools that are divided and ranked in four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest and West.
Millikin has participated in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges" publication and data collections for over 20 years. For most of those years, Millikin has been ranked in the top 18 or higher.
"Millikin University continues to rank among the top tier of institutions across the Midwest because of our commitment to Performance Learning and active student engagement in all areas of study, inside and outside the classroom," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. "The U.S. News & World Report ranking recognizes excellence in a number of measures and surveys leaders of our peer institutions. It is always exciting news to have others recognize Millikin University and our forward momentum powered by the support of so many in Decatur and around the country."
U.S. News & World Report's "Best Value Schools" ranking looks at academic quality and cost.