DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sophia Schwalbach vows to never forget her brother Nick, who died in a fraternity house fire near Millikin's campus, when she was three.
"I was always reminded of him and it was more than I ever experienced before," said Schwalbach. "So now, this is my time to really make sure no one forgets what happened so it never happens to anyone again."
Schwalbach, who is now a senior at Millikin University, told WAND-TV she teamed up with Millikin, the Decatur Fire Department and other local organizations to educate students about fire safety.
"Last year, we raised over $10,000 so that I could give away fire safety gear for free to students who live off-campus," she explained.
Those items include a ladder, a smoke and monoxide detector and a fire extinguisher.
"When you have a death like that, so close to your family, you're never the same again and you don't try to be because you don't ever want to forget that person," said Schwalbach. "You learn how to live in a different way, but creating this event has really helped my family to believe that maybe this will help to save another person's life."
This will be the last year that this event is hosted on Millikin's campus, but Schwalbach says she plans to continue raising awareness.