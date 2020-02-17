DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University will host a primary debate between candidates for Macon County State's Attorney and Circuit Clerk Monday.
The debate will be held between 5:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Room located on the 3rd floor of the University Commons on Millikin University's campus.
The debate is sponsored by the Decatur Bar Association and the Millikin Department of History and Political Science.
It is free and open for the public to attend.
Candidates for Macon County State's Attorney are Scott Rueter (Republican Candidate) and Philip Tibbs (Republican Candidate).
Candidates for Macon County Circuit Clerk are Sherry Doty (Republican Candidate) and Jennifer Yborra (Republication Candidate).