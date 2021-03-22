DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has announced plans to return to in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.
Residence halls will return to standard double-occupancy assignments and campus dining will continue to offer in-person dining and spaced seating.
The university will continue to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as state and county COVID-19 health guidelines.
Millikin will continue to offer on-campus, rapid-result, saliva-based COVID-19 testing for all campus community members.
"Given the strides forward that have been made nationwide in virus mitigation efforts, we are optimistic for our fall semester and look forward to returning to the Millikin experience that our students love," said Millikin President Dr. Jim Reynolds. "Of course, we'll be guided by the science and keep safety of our campus community uppermost as we make final decisions, but we believe we can safely open in the fall."
The university also announced it will not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year, and students living in the Woods at Millikin Apartments also will not see an increase in housing rates.
"During our discussions about next year, we also recognized that many families have suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic," President Reynolds said. "We are sensitive to those issues and in response to our families, we will not increase our tuition for the 2021-22 academic year."
The university plans no changes to the established 2021-22 academic calendar. Classes for Millikin University's fall 2021 semester are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 23.
