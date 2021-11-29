DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)—Search is underway for the next head football coach for Millikin University.
After leading Millikin's football program for six seasons, Head Football Coach Dan Gritti will be leaving the Big Blue program to explore new opportunities.
Millikin Athletic Director Craig White has immediately begun the search for a replacement.
“Coach Gritti won a lot of big games leading the Big Blue football program and we wish him well in the future and this new chapter in his personal life,” states White.
“I often tell my players that life is about tough choices,” said Gritti. “As much enjoyment as I received from coaching all the football student-athletes here, I am even more excited to begin married life together after living apart for the last six years.”
Gritti took on the job as head coach in 2015 and over the course of six seasons posts a record of 27-26.
In 2017 Gritti led Millikin to a 7-3 record, which was the best record for the program since 2003.
Gritti also led the team to a 5-3 finish in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), which was the programs best conference record since 2001.
The Big Blue went 6-4 in 2018 and 2019, and went 2-1 in the shortened season played in the spring of 2021. Overall, Gritti has a career coaching record of 56-44 in 11 seasons.
“With the change in leadership of the football program, I want to take this opportunity to find a head coach with the ability to connect with the coaches and players from the top programs in Illinois,” said White. “There are many great football players within a couple of hours of the Millikin campus and we want to attract that local talent to the Big Blue football program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.