DECATUR, Ill (WAND) Today, Millikin University began their saliva-based COVID-19 testing on campus. They are partnering with Shield Illinois to administer the tests. Vice President of Student Affairs Raphaella Prange says Millikin has been planning and organizing to have this since September, but it is just now coming to fruition.
"We are every excited about the partnership and to provide a service to our students, parents, and the community that they wouldn't normally have", Prange said.
Most students returning to campus for the Spring semester will be getting tested, especially if they have been in COVID-19 hotspots previously. Other than that, athletes and theater and dance students will receive "surveillance testing", or routine required testing. Others who have had direct contact or have symptoms can get tested with no questions asked.
Because these saliva-based tests do not require a medically trained professional to administer, students at Millikin are able to get involved and serve their fellow students.
"This is my last semester and COVID is growing a lot more than it was in the summer so I thought I should do anything i can to help out", Parag Sachdeva, a senior finance and philosophy major who was helping at the testing site today said.
The sign-up process is easy for Millikin students, they can do it through their student portal. The testing site is in Dolson hall on campus.
Millikin staff will be able to get tested starting the week of January 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.