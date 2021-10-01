DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) –Millikin University's 2021 Homecoming Parade has been canceled due to predicted inclement weather.
The parade was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11:30 a.m. and out of concern for public safety and threats of cold and wet weather, the University has decided to cancel the event.
For more information about Millikin University's 2021 Homecoming celebration, please visit millikin.edu/homecoming.
