DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University said they are canceling its traditional Commencement ceremonies for May 2020.
The university said they will plan virtual celebrations for its graduates to be held in May. The celebration will honor all graduates and their achievements.
Millikin said they made the decision in the best interest of the students and their families health and safety.
All May graduates will be invited back to campus in December 2020 to walk across the stage and celebrate their commencement in person with their class and families.