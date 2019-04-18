DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The principal cellist for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra has won a Global Music Award.
Amy Catron won a 2019 Global Music Award-Silver Medal in the category of "Original Works for Cello."
The Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition celebrating independent musicians.
Past winners include jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding, blues rock band Alabama Shakes and singer Sara Bareilles.
For the Global Music Awards, Catron submitted a compilation of projects she did over the past three to four years.
"I did the recording 'Particle I' at Millitrax Studios with Millikin alum Megan Peterson who helped produce the track," said Catron. "Another piece of the compilation was 'Particle II' by Robert Chumbley who wrote the song for me and for the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble after we premiered 'Particle I.' It was a big Millikin project that encompassed the Wind Ensemble and students."
Catron's compilation is currently in production and will be released by FirstStep Records, a Millikin student-run record company.