DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has received a $100,000 gift to support the new Center for Theatre & Dance.
The money was given by Dr. Paul and Shirley Stanley. The Stanley's also made a $50,000 contrinution towards the project during Millikin's "Transform MU" capital campaign.
The Stanleys are retired following 40-year careers in the medical field.
"Millikin University is very grateful for this generous and timely gift from Shirley and Paul Stanley," said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. "By their support, the Stanleys affirm again their conviction of the importance of theatre and dance and all the arts to Millikin, Decatur and the world. In these uncertain times, their care and foresight inspires us all to nurture the vital role of the arts in community life and human experience."
Shirley Stanley is active in the fine arts scene at Millikin. She previously worked alongside the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra to help with the Moscow Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker" and the Alabama Ballet's performance of "Sleeping Beauty."
"We've been interested in that building, in theory, for years, and the need for the building was so apparent. The Millikin School of Theatre & Dance is such a strong component for Millikin and for its sustainability," said Stanley. "Neither Paul nor I are Millikin alums, but we feel closer to Millikin. We consider Millikin ours; we attend symphonies, dance performances and theatre performances. To be able to partake in the fine arts program adds to the enrichment of our lives."
Millikin University broke ground on its new Center for Theatre & Dance during a ceremony held on May 18, 2018.
Construction is nearly complete. The Center will open in the fall.
The $29 million project features a 260-seat flexible theatre, which includes an orchestra pit, balcony and tech gallery with a tension wire grid. The new building also has lighting and sound labs, a costume studio, a costume classroom, collaboration spaces, and offices and support facilities for current staff with room for growth.
The Center for Theatre & Dance will also incorporate four acting studios, two dance studios, two design classrooms and practice rooms as well as all new modern theatre equipment and LED lights.
