DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is holding a chemistry camp for kids this week.
High school aged students are conducting experiments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, exploring biochemistry through lab experiences.
They are studying electrophoresis and have the opportunity to conduct research on Lyme disease.
Many of the experiments during the camp are standard for first-year students in college.
The camp is being held at the Leighty-Tabor Science Center.
Another camp for junior high students will be held from July 22 through July 26.
The cost is $229 per camper. Lunch is provided daily.
Scholarships are available for those with financial need.
