DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Millikin University Institutional Review Board member is no longer part of the board, according to university officials.
Reverend Wally Carlson was part of the board. Dane Lisser, director of media relations and publications for Millikin University, told WAND News on Wednesday he is no longer on it.
Carlson's vacant position comes days after he delivered a speech at Millikin University's winter commencement ceremony that had transphobic comments.
Millikin University released a statement regarding the speech.
"Millikin University immediately issued an apology to all who attended Commencement yesterday for the comments made by Reverend Wally Carlson during the invocation. Reverend Carlson's comments regarding gender neither reflect nor represent the values of our university. We were not aware of his remarks prior to Commencement and were equally as surprised and disappointed by them. Going forward, Millikin will be certain to vet all prepared remarks for important events like Commencement. We are very sorry for the hurt this has caused and affirm our support for all members of the Millikin community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.