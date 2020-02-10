DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has confirmed the election of Dr. James Reynolds as the 16th university president.
Reynolds succeeds Dr. Patrick White. White is retiring June 30 after serving seven years as the university's president.
Reynolds will take over July 1.
Millikin University Board of Trustees Chairman Randell Blackburn said, "The Board of Trustees has unanimously agreed that Dr. Reynolds is the best possible choice to lead Millikin University as he will further strengthen our academic vision and brand. Dr. Reynolds brings a deep understanding of higher education as well as our Performance Learning mission. Under his leadership, we believe Millikin's momentum can be increased and its potential more fully realized as we continue to prepare students for professional success, democratic citizenship in a global environment and a personal life of meaning and value."
Reynolds is currently the President of Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio.
"I am deeply humbled and excited to become the 16th president of Millikin University," Reynolds said. "I am grateful for the strong leadership of Dr. Patrick White, who has left a lasting legacy on which we will have the opportunity to build."