DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's 15th President Dr. Patrick E. White has announced he is retiring effective June 30, 2020.
Dr. White was elected president in October 2013. He joined Millikin as the interim president in July 2013.
"We make this announcement now to give the Board of Trustees and the University plenty of time to plan a nationwide search and prepare for a transition in leadership," said President White.
"Millikin has made significant strides in the last six years toward a new strength and vitality. Millikin's commitment to Performance Learning is now attracting students as well as faculty and staff from across the country to an education that builds ability and confidence to shape dynamic and exciting lives," President White added. "I am conscious that some 19 percent of my presidency lies ahead of us. With the development of new buildings, programs and initiatives, our focus is on the future. We will be working hard up to the end to move Millikin forward."
"Under President White's leadership, there have been significant contributions to enhancing Millikin University's campus as well as Performance Learning experiences for current and future Millikin students. The University Commons, the Workman Family Softball Field, and the forthcoming new Center for Theatre and Dance and Workman Family Baseball Field are among those changes that will continue to improve the Millikin experience for all," said Millikin Board of Trustees Chairman Randell Blackburn, retired vice president, Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad.
Blackburn notes, "We are thankful for the leadership President White has brought to Millikin and look forward to the work we all - Board, alumni, staff, faculty, and Millikin's many friends in the Decatur community and beyond – will accomplish in the coming months."
2,001 undergraduate students enrolled in September 2018, the largest number of undergraduates at Millikin since fall 2015.
President White is working with the Alumni & Development Office to complete $5 million in remaining fundraising for the Center for Theatre and Dance now rising on campus and gathering contributions for Phase I of the Griswold Center renovation and expansion project, a $12 million project.
The Millikin Board of Trustees has authorized a Presidential Search Committee and will launch a national search for Millikin's next president in the coming months.