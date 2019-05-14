DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Millikin University professor is holding forums as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Millions of Americans live with a mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Professor of Social Work Mary Garrison is hosting a forum called "On The Table." The goal is engage people in conversations about mental health and addiction.
The forum is being held in partnership with Heritage Behavioral Health.
It will be at the Decatur Public Library from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and is open to the public.
Professor Garrison will also hold a discussion in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Room, located on the 3rd floor of the University Commons on Millikin's campus from 4 – 5 p.m. That event is open to all Millikin University students, faculty, staff and administration.