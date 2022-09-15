DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has again been recognized for excellence in higher education by several organizations and publications that specialize in reviewing colleges and universities.
Millikin received high rankings in categories such as best regional school, value and social mobility.
U.S. News & World Report
In U.S. News & World Report, Millikin earned a top-10 spot as a Best Regional College in the Midwest for the fourth consecutive year. This credential places Millikin as the second highest ranked college in Illinois.
Millikin also improved to a top-25 Best Value School in the Midwest, along with four other Illinois schools, and was ranked 39th in Social Mobility in the Midwest region.
The Princeton Review
In the Princeton Review's "2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region" Millikin was once again named one of the best colleges in the Midwest. The list features 156 colleges in the Midwest and 655 colleges across four U.S. regions and includes international schools. Millikin was chosen primarily for academic excellence, along with the positive reviews that students have given about their experiences at the University.
“This continued recognition from The Princeton Review is an acknowledgment of the extraordinary teaching, learning, and professional performance that our students, faculty, and staff engage in every day both inside and outside the classroom,” commented Millikin Provost, Mary Black.
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly ranked Millikin University as #58 nationally out of 259. Of the six schools in Illinois recognized on the list, Millikin was the second highest ranked.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
