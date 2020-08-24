DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In an email sent to the Millikin University community, the university says that an individual living on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the letter, the university says the case was due to an off-campus work-related exposure. The individual did live on campus but is now isolating off-campus at their home.
Classes at the university started Monday, August 24th, the same day as the first confirmed case was announced on campus.
The university says they have completed tracing the activities of the individual prior to isolation and have contacted any students, employees or community members who may have been in close proximity to the individual.
Students who are subject to quarantine because of exposure will receive remote learning accommodations.
Millikin University has implemented a "soft quarantine" for residential students on campus for the first two weeks of the term to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19. To read more of Millikin University's COVID-19 plan, click here.
