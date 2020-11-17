DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Students at Millikin University will be handing out Big Blue Soup Dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Meals can be picked up in the first-floor lobby of the University Commons building on campus.
All proceeds of the event will go towards the university's Big Blue Food Pantry.
On average, Millikin's Big Blue Pantry serves 30-40 students with anything from non-perishable food items to school supplies and toiletries.
The pantry is trying to raise money to purchase a refrigerator and a freezer, which would allow them to store and provide refrigerated products.
The event is sold out, but the pantry is still accepting donations. To donate to the Big Blue Pantry, click here.
