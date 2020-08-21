DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For many college students, move-in day is a day they have circled on their calendars all summer long, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this upcoming school year is going to look much different.
"I'm really excited to have people back on campus ... I think a lot of people are, just because everyone left so abruptly in March and April just because of everything that was going on with the pandemic," said Nicole DeLiberis, associate director campus life at Millikin University. "I'm confident that all of the efforts that we have in place as the University that are going to be good for the students because the best thing we can do is mitigate the risk, not eliminate it."
To mitigate those COVID-19 risk factors, the university is requiring students to wear face masks in class and in dorm common areas. Millikin will also not allow large gatherings to take place.
"We want to ensure that students are following safety protocols in that they are taking responsibility for their actions and making sure that they are choosing options that are safest for everyone - not just themselves, but in addition to themselves," DeLiberis said. "There will be people that we addressed already to help them understand that gathering is not a safe option right now."
The new safety protocols are something that Millikin and colleges across the country will have to get used to.
"It does feel a little odd to see everyone wearing a mask, but I think that's just going to be something that we focus on and help people understand that this is a responsibility, so while the school year might feel different on that end, we're trying to make this as much (of) a Millikin experience (as) they can have," DeLiberis said.
Milliken students will also have access to a COVID-19 app that will track their test results. The first day of class for students is Aug. 24.
