DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has started a three-phase project to enhance and modernize the School of Nursing facilities and technology.
Millikin received a federal grant of $2 million that will be used to start the first phase of the project, which includes construction of a simulation lab facility inside West Towne Square.
Features of the simulation laboratory facility include:
- Obstetric and pediatric simulation lab
- Health assessment lab
- Collaborative graduate learning space
- Debriefing rooms
“Student experiences in these spaces can include high volume scenarios, but more importantly, low volume, high risk scenarios. The facility will aid student learning and support BSN, MSN and DNP students within one integrated space,” said Elizabeth Gephart, associate professor with Millikin’s School of Nursing.
The project’s initial phase includes the development of student spaces and faculty offices.
“Simulation labs and skills lab facilities are currently in converted science laboratory spaces that are limited in the number of students that can be served,” Gephart said.
The School of Nursing’s project is divided into three phases:
- Phase I: Construction of a simulation lab, health assessment workroom and offices on the first floor of West Towne Square
- Phase II: Addition of offices in second floor of West Towne Square
- Phase III: Development of classrooms and offices on the second floor of Millikin Institute
The project is expected to cost a total of $4 million. Millikin University will continue fundraising efforts for the $2 million needed to complete phases two and three, while phase one will start with the federal funds.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.