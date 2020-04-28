DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University notified employees they will be required to take two weeks of unpaid furlough, according to a university spokesperson.
Millikin University officials notified administrative and support staff employees on Monday. The university told them this is due to "budgetary action being taken in response to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Employees will be required to take two weeks unpaid between May 17 and August 1.
During the furlough employees will still receive full benefits and they will be eligible to apply for unemployment.
"While the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected all of higher education, Millikin takes these necessary steps to continue to plan for students’ needs and ensure the high quality of a Millikin education," a statement from the university said.
