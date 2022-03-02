DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's Long-Vanderburg (LV) Scholars Program will host a community forum featuring a reading of the memoir "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, an exploration of violence against the black body in America.
The reading will be held on Thursday, March 3, from 7 – 8 p.m. The event will be in Albert Taylor Theatre, located on the 2nd floor of Shilling Hall, on Millikin University's campus.
Tickets for the event are free, but must be reserved in advance through kirklandfinearts.com or by calling the Kirkland Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217.424.6318.
Following a keynote presentation, Dr. Anne Matthews, associate professor of English at Millikin, will lead the forum with a discussion on what work still needs to be done for continued progress in race relations.
Ta-Nehisi Coates is an award-winning author and journalist. He is the author of the bestselling books "The Beautiful Struggle," "We Were Eight Years in Power," "The Water Dancer" and "Between the World and Me," which won the National Book Award in 2015.
His first novel, "The Water Dancer," was released in Sept. 2019. He was a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship that same year. Coates also enjoyed a run writing Marvel's "Black Panther" (2016-21) and "Captain America" (2018-21) comics series.
