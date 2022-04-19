DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University's Arts Technology & Administration Department to host a free Film Festival next Thursday.
The Images in Motion Film Festival will be held on April 28, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre and is open to the public.
The festival is designed to showcase the skills of Millikin animators and filmmakers. And will feature guest judges with professional backgrounds in film and animation who will select winners in various categories and present awards, including the coveted Images in Motion Best in Show Award.
Student creators will have the chance to discuss their work with the audience and guests, and the festival will also feature sneak peeks at upcoming projects from 1901 Productions, a Millikin student-run film company.
The Images in Motion Film Festival guest judges include actor and writer Emmanuel Carter, and Millikin Instructor of Communication Sam Meister.
Meister has been instructing communication courses at Millikin since fall 2010, and serves as the faculty advisor and general manager of WJMU "The Quad," the radio broadcasting service of Millikin University.
Emmanuel Carter is the fun-loving host of Noggin Knows, a new educational variety show on Nickelodeon's interactive learning channel, Noggin. Each episode has a themed lesson as Carter, who uses dancing and singing to get preschoolers up and moving, teaches them in a classroom that includes some of their favorite animated characters like Molly from Bubble Guppies, Rubble and Skye from PAW Patrol, and Santiago from Santiago of the Seas.
Carter started his acting career in 2016, making it a full-time pursuit in 2017.
In addition to hosting Noggin Knows, Carter appeared in a reality dance competition series, and you can see him in the Netflix series Soundtrack, as well as appearances on TV One's Fatal Attraction and For My Man, Investigation Discovery's Murder Chose Me, and The CW's Case Files: Chicago, numerous television commercials, and even a couple of print ads.
Carter has also won an Emmy for his work with (Re)Start With Art and has been nominated for two Cynopsis awards for Noggin Knows - one for Best Host in a Web Series or Channel, and one for Best Web Series.
For more information about Millikin University's Images in Motion Film Festival, please visit millikin.edu/mevents/images-motion-film-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.