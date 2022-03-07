DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's Office of Campus Life, Center for International Education, and History and Political Science Department will host a panel on the war in Ukraine this week.
The panel will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Room, located on the 3rd floor of the University Commons on Millikin University's campus.
The event is free to community members as well as Millikin students and staff.
The panel discussion will feature the Director of Ukrainian Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Roman Ivashkiv as well as University of Illinois graduate student Sofiia Dunets, and Millikin University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Laura Dean.
The panel members will discuss how the invasion began and talk about the humanitarian response and political outcomes.
Attendees can support Ukraine by bringing a donation which will be sent to Nova Ukraine, a humanitarian organization in Ukraine, and Razom's Emergency Response which provides critical medical supplies to Ukrainians during the war. Millikin University's History and Political Science Club will be available to accept donations.
Refreshments will be served. Ribbons and buttons will be handed out for attendees to show support and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page "Panel Discussion on the War in Ukraine" at https://fb.me/e/1yVeptz8u, or contact Dr. Laura Dean by email at ldean@millikin.edu.
