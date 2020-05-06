DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University will stream a virtual graduation celebration for spring 2020 graduates on Sunday, May 17.
Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White will preside over the celebration.
It will be streamed on the University's Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. CST.
The virtual celebration will honor members of the Millikin Class of 2020. Friends, families and Big Blue alumni are invited to join the online celebration as Millikin University recognizes the spring graduates and confers their degrees.
The celebration will feature remarks from Dr. White as well as student speaker Allen Brown, of Illiopolis, Ill., who will be earning his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Allen is a senior resident assistant and a recipient of the 2020 Dr. Jan Devore Award for Excellence in Contributions to Campus Life.
The celebration will also include a musical performance from A Cappella group Chapter 6 featuring Millikin alumni Chuck Bosworth '01, Jarrett Johnson '01, Luke Menard '01, John Musick '01, Nathan Pufall '03 and A.D. Stonecipher '01.
"We are in awe of the way the students have boldly embodied the Millikin spirit as they have worked hard to finish their degrees under such unique and trying circumstances," said President White. "Though we would like nothing more than to join with families and friends in honoring this outstanding accomplishment in person, it is our great privilege to recognize each one of the students and their extraordinary achievements at Millikin during our Graduate Celebration."
Millikin canceled its traditional in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Millikin has also invited all May graduates and their families back to campus in December 2020 to walk across the stage and celebrate their commencement in person with their class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.