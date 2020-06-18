DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is hosting a virtual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19.
Juneteenth has been recognized as a campus holiday, and all employees are being released from their duties to participate in the event and reflect on Juneteenth, the Emancipation Proclamation, and recent events in America.
The virtual Juneteenth Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. in honor of the nationwide commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Viewers can join the virtual celebration by clicking HERE.
