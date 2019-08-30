DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has reason to celebrate this semester. The university welcomed its largest first-year class since 2012.
The university said 490 first-year students started this fall semester. That is a four percent increase from fall 2018.
"Millikin's halmark practice of Perfformance Learning is a state-wide, regional, nationa and now, international, draw," Millikin President Dr. Patrick White said.
"Millikin students in every discipline put their learning into practice and action. With outstanding academic programs, new offerings, competitive athletic teams and an excellent and dedicated faculty, Millikin really is one of the best private, comprehensive universities in the country. It is wonderful to be recognized not only by the Princeton Review for this status, but to see such an increase in our new students. Millikin momentum continues to move forward with energy and excitement."
There are 96 honors students in the freshman class.
Millikin also enrolled a record 116 international students from 35 countries.
Out-of-state students make up 34 percent of the first year students. The international students make up five percent of the class.
This year, Millikin's Macon Matters Scholarship initiative awarded $22,000 Merit Scholarships to all new traditional first-year or transfer students who attended high school or community college in Macon County.
First-year students from Macon County increased from 34 last fall to 75 this fall. 66 percent of this year's class are students from Illinois.
There are new majors this year in the following programs: Arts Administration, Computer Science, Exercise Science, Finance, Health Promotion, Sports and Recreation Management.
Men's volleyball was also added to the NCAA Division III offerings.