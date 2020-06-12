DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With the State of Illinois moving through Gov. Pritzker's five-phase Restore Illinois Plan quicker than expected, Millikin announced that the fall semester will start on Aug. 24.
The University will offer face-to-face classes while following CDC guidelines. Millikin will release information about campus health and safety expectations in the coming weeks.
In addition to classes starting Aug. 24, Fall Break will be moved to Nov. 23 and 24. Starting Nov. 30, classes will be held online. The final day of classes is Dec. 4. Finals will be held from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17. Commencement will be held on Dec. 13.
Housing and dining centers will be open throughout the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.