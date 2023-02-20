DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University's women's basketball team was honored by its conference this week after winning a second regular season championship in a row.
The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honored head basketball coach, Olivia Lett by naming her the Beth Baker Coach of the Year for the second straight season on February 20.
Multiple players were also recognized including Millikin junior Elyce Knudsen who was named Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete and was a unanimous selection to the CCIW All-Conference First Team for the second straight year.
Joining Knudsen as a unanimous First Team Selection was senior Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.). It is the third straight season Coffman has earned All-Conference honors. She was a First Team selection in 2020-21 and a Second Team pick in last season.
Millikin senior Chelsea McCullum (Oswego, Oswego East H.S.) was a CCIW All-Conference Second Team honoree and senior Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.) was the Big Blue's RESPECT Award winner.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.