(WAND) - 684 public school districts will be receiving grant money as part of the 2020 School District Library Grant Program.
The grant money will benefit more than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs.
"As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” Jesse White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
School library grants were awarded based on a formula of $0.75 per student, with a minimum grant award of $750.
School libraries can use the funds to get more books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity.